Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.250-$15.500 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $466.67.

NYSE:TDY traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.73. 7,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,314. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $298.78 and a 52 week high of $459.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $426.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

