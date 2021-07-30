Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $399.23, but opened at $418.52. Teleflex shares last traded at $392.42, with a volume of 2,992 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.50.

The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.21.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 106,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 73.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after buying an additional 99,537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 96.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after buying an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.