Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.10 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €2.10 ($2.47) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.69 ($3.17).

Shares of O2D opened at €2.26 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.38. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a one year high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €2.30.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

