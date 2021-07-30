Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.97%.

NYSE:TEF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,216. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

