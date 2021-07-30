TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at National Bankshares

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.47.

TELUS stock opened at C$27.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.63. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$22.50 and a twelve month high of C$28.30.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.316 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 132.26%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

