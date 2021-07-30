Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

