Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Buy Rating at Summit Insights

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Summit Insights in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TENB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -162.48 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,539.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $902,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,805,498.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,229. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

