Tennant to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Tennant has increased its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TNC stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.00. 29,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

