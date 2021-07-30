Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Issues Earnings Results

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 25.86%.

Shares of TBNK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

