Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $6.46 on Friday, reaching $92.17. 2,501,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,689. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.05.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.