Textron (NYSE:TXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. Textron updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.200 EPS.

Textron stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68. Textron has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.70.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

