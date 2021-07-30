Textron (NYSE:TXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. Textron updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.200 EPS.
Textron stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68. Textron has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $70.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.
About Textron
Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.
