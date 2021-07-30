TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$146.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$146.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.67.

NYSE:TFII opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11. TFI International has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $115.78.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TFI International by 355.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

