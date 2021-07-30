TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$94.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$119.91.

TSE:TFII opened at C$140.32 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$53.08 and a 12-month high of C$145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$13.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$117.18.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total value of C$2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$449,835,552. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800 in the last three months.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

