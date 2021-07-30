TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$94.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$119.91.
TSE:TFII opened at C$140.32 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$53.08 and a 12-month high of C$145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$13.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$117.18.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Further Reading: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.