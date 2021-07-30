Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.58 and last traded at $107.58. 112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

