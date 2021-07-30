The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

