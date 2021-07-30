The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

BA stock opened at $231.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.11.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

