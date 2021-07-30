The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $231.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,512,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,343,930. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.11. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.