The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

CAKE stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $1,662,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 147,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $495,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,214. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.