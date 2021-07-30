The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading Up 15.3% on Strong Earnings

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) were up 15.3% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $30.66. Approximately 5,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 383,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Six Columns Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $6,244,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $237,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.