The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of The China Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of NYSE:CHN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.75. 11,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,219. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

