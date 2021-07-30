The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Boosted by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Truist increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 152,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,518,873. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $245.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

