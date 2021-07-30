The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Down 54.9% in July

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 139,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Community Financial stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.01. The Community Financial has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 28.78%. Equities analysts expect that The Community Financial will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

