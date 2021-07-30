The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $83.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $338,026. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.07. 248,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,465. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.40.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

