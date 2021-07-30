The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €46.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.

FRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.71 ($56.13).

Shares of FRE opened at €46.14 ($54.28) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.73.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

