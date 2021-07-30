The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €68.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.68 ($78.45).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €74.56 ($87.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €72.14 ($84.87).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

