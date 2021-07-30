The Graph Market Cap Hits $2.81 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $148.52 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Graph

GRT is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

