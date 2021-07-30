The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GBX. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $43.47 on Monday. The Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,351.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

