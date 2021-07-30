The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Down 3.4%

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.38. Approximately 12,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,653,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

HNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.74.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. Research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

