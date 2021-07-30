The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,050,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153,568 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $89,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

IPG stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,075 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,909 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

