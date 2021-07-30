The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

SGPYY has been the subject of several other research reports. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.9659 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

