The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of The Southern worth $76,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,527,000 after buying an additional 323,175 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,764,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

