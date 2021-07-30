The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SWGAY stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWGAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Swatch Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

