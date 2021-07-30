The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Position Decreased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Timken were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $78.47 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other The Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $538,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,147 shares of company stock valued at $12,573,624 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

