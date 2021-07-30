The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,553 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $122.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

