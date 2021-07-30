Thimble Point Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 2nd (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Thimble Point Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:THMAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 2nd. Thimble Point Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

THMAU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17. Thimble Point Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

