ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 16,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 562,927 shares.The stock last traded at $26.18 and had previously closed at $24.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Get ThredUp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.