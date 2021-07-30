Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $395,000 Stock Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,223 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of Lakeland Industries worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 12,266.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 415,706 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,932,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth $1,902,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 245.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

LAKE stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $207.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.01. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 21.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

