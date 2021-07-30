Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 151,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.31. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

