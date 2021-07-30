Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $434,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 375,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,972,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 261,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 151,013 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,796,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,640 shares during the period.

TQQQ opened at $134.76 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $53.68 and a 12 month high of $137.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.45.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

