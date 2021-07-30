Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,308,000 after buying an additional 192,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,116,000 after buying an additional 181,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after buying an additional 163,099 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,016,000 after buying an additional 151,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,541,000 after buying an additional 132,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $453.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.87. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $285.04 and a 52-week high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

