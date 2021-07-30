Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 606 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Public Education were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 35.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APEI. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist lowered their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

