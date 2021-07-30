Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 31,565 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 62.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,565 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 402,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 192.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,161.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.41. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

GOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.