Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 32,291 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,291 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Scientific Games were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGMS. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 939.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,041 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $31,711,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.