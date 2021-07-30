Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Up 80.0% in July

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.05.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
