Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Up 80.0% in July

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

