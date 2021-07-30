thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.54 ($14.75).

FRA:TKA opened at €8.62 ($10.15) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €8.99.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

