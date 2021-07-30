Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TIM were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth $1,939,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth $25,699,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth $1,399,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 54.67%.

TIMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

