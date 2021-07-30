Tompkins Financial Corp Has $90,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,581,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 58,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,485 shares of company stock worth $13,644,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $141.24 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.23.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

