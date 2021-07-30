Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 446 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.62.

PLD stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.09. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

