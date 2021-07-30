Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $17,240,000. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $222.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

