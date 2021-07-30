Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Torrid stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. Torrid has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

